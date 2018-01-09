Pickett County Schools closed due to water issues - WSMV News 4

Pickett County Schools closed due to water issues

Posted: Updated:
BYRDSTOWN, TN (WSMV) -

Pickett County Schools will be closed on Tuesday because of water issues.

The Pickett County Sheriff confirmed that water issues prompted the closure.

It's not clear what is causing the problems or when repairs will be made.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.