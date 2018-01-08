Police: One person killed in I-40 crash

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 eastbound in Nashville on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. near the Interstate 24 split.

Metro police said the driver of the vehicle drifted from one lane to another and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer. The vehicle then drove off the road and struck a rock wall.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Traffic was slowed while investigators were on the scene. The roadway has since reopened.

