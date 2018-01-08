University sues Broadway production, claims royalties not paid for Tennessee Williams play

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the shooting happened inside an apartment on Bennett Drive around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.More >>
According to the Clarksville Police Department, the shooting happened inside an apartment on Bennett Drive around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Drivers are being asked to avoid East Spring Street from Highway 111 to Beverly Hills Market.More >>
Drivers are being asked to avoid East Spring Street from Highway 111 to Beverly Hills Market.More >>
Eminem, The Killers, and Muse are the headlining acts for the festival, which will run from June 7 to 10.More >>
Eminem, The Killers, and Muse are the headlining acts for the festival, which will run from June 7 to 10.More >>
Winchester Police confirmed that Harvey Dwayne Harper, 41, of Shelbyville was found dead in a car Monday afternoon around 3:30. Police said a patrol officer found Harper in an area of Oak Park.More >>
Winchester Police confirmed that Harvey Dwayne Harper, 41, of Shelbyville was found dead in a car Monday afternoon around 3:30. Police said a patrol officer found Harper in an area of Oak Park.More >>
An elderly Maury County resident is in the hospital after being critically burned in a house fire.More >>
An elderly Maury County resident is in the hospital after being critically burned in a house fire.More >>
Pickett County Schools will be closed on Tuesday because of water issues.More >>
Pickett County Schools will be closed on Tuesday because of water issues.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are returning for a legislative session colored by upcoming elections, House Speaker Beth Harwell's bid for governor and Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's final lap before he hits his term limits.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are returning for a legislative session colored by upcoming elections, House Speaker Beth Harwell's bid for governor and Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's final lap before he hits his term limits.More >>
Col. Jason Glass is the new assistant adjutant general for the Tennessee Air National Guard.More >>
Col. Jason Glass is the new assistant adjutant general for the Tennessee Air National Guard.More >>
A pregnant woman has died from the flu, bringing the total number of deaths in Tennessee to four.More >>
A pregnant woman has died from the flu, bringing the total number of deaths in Tennessee to four.More >>
A man is in the hospital after being shot during an apparent robbery. The victim was dropped off at TriStar Southern Hills Hospital around 1 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A man is in the hospital after being shot during an apparent robbery. The victim was dropped off at TriStar Southern Hills Hospital around 1 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A California community is upset after their homeowner’s association told them they needed to keep their garage doors open during the day.More >>
A California community is upset after their homeowner’s association told them they needed to keep their garage doors open during the day.More >>
A pregnant woman has died from the flu, bringing the total number of deaths in Tennessee to four.More >>
A pregnant woman has died from the flu, bringing the total number of deaths in Tennessee to four.More >>
Police in Murfreesboro have arrested three suspects, including two juveniles, and are searching for another in a deadly weekend shooting.More >>
Police in Murfreesboro have arrested three suspects, including two juveniles, and are searching for another in a deadly weekend shooting.More >>
One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 eastbound in Nashville on Monday afternoon.More >>
One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 eastbound in Nashville on Monday afternoon.More >>
Pop star Taylor Swift sent one of our co-workers a very special gift!More >>
Pop star Taylor Swift sent one of our co-workers a very special gift!More >>
A Texas woman spent 21 days in the hospital fighting for her life after she ate raw oysters and contracted a deadly infection.More >>
A Texas woman spent 21 days in the hospital fighting for her life after she ate raw oysters and contracted a deadly infection.More >>
Sometimes a snow day calls for a song. That's what a Kentucky principal did, posting a musical message for parents to let them know classes were canceled due to icy roads.More >>
Sometimes a snow day calls for a song. That's what a Kentucky principal did, posting a musical message for parents to let them know classes were canceled due to icy roads.More >>
In October of 2016, Bank of America told the Cottonwood Police Department that they suspected their employee, 32-year-old Alberto Saavedra Lopez, had stolen $5,000 from the bank over a three-month period.More >>
In October of 2016, Bank of America told the Cottonwood Police Department that they suspected their employee, 32-year-old Alberto Saavedra Lopez, had stolen $5,000 from the bank over a three-month period.More >>
Eminem, The Killers, and Muse are the headlining acts for the festival, which will run from June 7 to 10.More >>
Eminem, The Killers, and Muse are the headlining acts for the festival, which will run from June 7 to 10.More >>