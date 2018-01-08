Police: Man dies after south Nashville shooting

A family member shared this photo of Nathan McDade, who died two days after the shooting.

Metro police say a man who was critically wounded in a shooting in south Nashville on Saturday night has died.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Nathan McDade.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Briarwood Drive. Police said there were multiple people at the home when two gunmen entered through an unlocked door and began shooting.

McDade was the only person hit. He died Monday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police said the two suspects quickly got away. Detectives are pursuing leads in this case, but a motive has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.