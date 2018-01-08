Lebanon shelter houses animals displaced by IL fire

An emergency shelter has been set up in Lebanon for 34 animals rescued from a house fire in Illinois.

The New Year’s Eve fire displaced 18 dogs, six cats, nine chickens and one duck.

The owner surrendered the animals to a national group called Animal Rescue Corps. They will be checked out by a veterinarian and late put up for adoption.

