Lebanon shelter houses animals displaced by IL fire - WSMV News 4

Lebanon shelter houses animals displaced by IL fire

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -

An emergency shelter has been set up in Lebanon for 34 animals rescued from a house fire in Illinois.

The New Year’s Eve fire displaced 18 dogs, six cats, nine chickens and one duck.

The owner surrendered the animals to a national group called Animal Rescue Corps. They will be checked out by a veterinarian and late put up for adoption.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.