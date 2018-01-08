3 arrested, 1 sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting

Police in Murfreesboro have arrested three suspects, including two juveniles, and are searching for another in a deadly weekend shooting.

Police said the shooting happened Sunday just after 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Castleview Drive. Officers responded to the scene and found one victim with life-threatening injuries.

A second victim was then reported at the St. Thomas Rutherford ER.

The victim at Castleview Drive, identified as 20-year-old Martavious Roper, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He died from his injuries on Monday.

The second victim, 20-year-old Malik Brooks, was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and released.

Two 17-year-old juveniles and 20-year-old James Lattimore have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Police are still searching for one more suspect. Anyone with information should call Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.

