Tennessee lawmakers head into session with elections looming

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the shooting happened inside an apartment on Bennett Drive around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Drivers are being asked to avoid East Spring Street from Highway 111 to Beverly Hills Market.More >>
Eminem, The Killers, and Muse are the headlining acts for the festival, which will run from June 7 to 10.More >>
Winchester Police confirmed that Harvey Dwayne Harper, 41, of Shelbyville was found dead in a car Monday afternoon around 3:30. Police said a patrol officer found Harper in an area of Oak Park.More >>
An elderly Maury County resident is in the hospital after being critically burned in a house fire.More >>
Pickett County Schools will be closed on Tuesday because of water issues.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are returning for a legislative session colored by upcoming elections, House Speaker Beth Harwell's bid for governor and Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's final lap before he hits his term limits.More >>
Col. Jason Glass is the new assistant adjutant general for the Tennessee Air National Guard.More >>
A pregnant woman has died from the flu, bringing the total number of deaths in Tennessee to four.More >>
A man is in the hospital after being shot during an apparent robbery. The victim was dropped off at TriStar Southern Hills Hospital around 1 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
