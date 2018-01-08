Rutherford County leaders discuss traffic solutions

Each day, thousands of drivers pack onto Rutherford County’s roads and highways.

Local leaders are worried that if the congestion is not relieved, one of the fastest growing parts of Middle Tennessee will take a hit.

Megan Henley has lived in Murfreesboro her whole life. She said she sometimes has to leave home by 6 a.m. to get to Nashville by 9 a.m.

“Getting across town usually takes anywhere from 35 minutes to 45 minutes. A lot of our roads are two lanes, which causes a lot of backups in the area,” Henley said.

County leaders are currently trying to figure out the best way of getting cars off the road. County Mayor Ernest Burgess said everything from lane additions, driver-less cars, toll roads and light rail are being discussed.

“We're all talking about it, so we hope the public is listening,” Burgess said.

Burgess said if the traffic is not fixed, it will hurt Rutherford County's growth.

“No question about it. As time goes forward, the quality of life for any businesses employees is really important,” Burgess said.

Commissioner Brad Turner of Smyrna suggests offering incentives to businesses who allow people to work from home. He believes it will cut down on traffic and save people money in the long run.

Henley is on board with that idea.

“I think that's a great option. Here where (I) work, they do that,” she said.

“Short-term, maybe the best thing we can do is don't allow this congestion to get worse,” Burgess said.

