Taylor Swift sends autographed CD to News 4 reporter's baby

Pop star Taylor Swift sent one of our co-workers a very special gift!

The singer made headlines back in November when she stopped by the Target on White Bridge Road to surprise fans and celebrate the release of her new album.

News 4 I-Team reporter Lindsay Bramson was one of the lucky fans who happened to be inside the store at the time.

Back then, Bramson was 37 weeks pregnant with her son, Wyatt, who is now 1 month old.

Since their meeting, Bramson has been in touch with Swift's team, who recently sent an autographed CD just for baby Wyatt.

T-Swift wrote a special message for Wyatt about his first Christmas.

"It was so sweet of Taylor to sign a CD for Wyatt," Bramson said. "We put it in his nursery and can't wait for him to listen to it and tell us his favorite song!"

Met @taylorswift13 at 37 weeks pregnant in @Target and now she has a new fan! My 4 week old is excited for his signed cd of #reputation he just received in the mail! pic.twitter.com/QJEqVxibfE — Lindsay Bramson (@WSMVLindsay) January 6, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.