Loretta Lynn recovering after falling, breaking hip

Country music legend Loretta Lynn is recovering after falling and breaking her hip last week.

Lynn's sister, Crystal Gayle, posted this message on her social media accounts:

My birthday wish is for everyone to send love and prayers to my sister, Loretta Lynn, who fell and broke her hip last week.

I was with Loretta yesterday. She is in good spirits and is doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury.

Thank you for your love, prayers and continued support!