Police investigating deadly shooting in Clarksville

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Montgomery County.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the shooting happened inside an apartment on Bennett Drive around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found the victim, a man in his 20s, alone inside the apartment.

According to police, detectives are following leads but are not looking for a specific person in connection with the crime.

Police said they do not believe the public is in danger.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5133, or the tip line at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.