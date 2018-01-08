Midstate firefighter on new mission to help first responders

A Sumner County firefighter is taking on a new role to help hundreds of local first responders that could ultimately help them save your life.

Mark Harrington, who has been a firefighter for 16 years, recently started a nonprofit called Sumner County Fire Buffs. The group is made up of all volunteers, but most are also in the public safety field. Several of the volunteers are firefighters, as well as police officers and EMTs.

The group responds to scenes where crews will be stationed for several hours and provides water, coffee and snacks.

Sumner County Fire Buffs will help crews on anything from a fire to car crashes to a standoff.

"Being in the fire service 16 years, when you come out of a room full of fire and you step outside and it's 80 degrees outside, that firefighter is, he's exhausted," Harrington said. "To pull that gear off and for someone to be waiting with a cold bottle of water and a cold towel ... that's priceless in that time, in that moment."

The Hendersonville Fire Department donated an old fire truck, which Harrington now uses to hold supplies for the crews. He's hoping to get another truck as his nonprofit grows.

Sumner County Fire Buffs has already responded to two fires since the beginning of January. Volunteers even helped a fire department battle flames in Robertson County.

Harrington hopes to eventually help all 1,600 public safety departments in Sumner County.

A local company is currently helping to pay for some of the food and water, but Harrington has paid for a good portion out of his own pocket.

