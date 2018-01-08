Justin Timberlake's tour coming to Nashville in May

Justin Timberlake is bringing "The Man of the Woods Tour" to Nashville later this year.

Timberlake will be playing at Bridgestone Arena on May 9.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. American Express card members can buy pre-sale tickets starting at Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m.

The tour, which kicks off in March in Toronto, will travel to 27 cities and end in Timberlake's hometown of Memphis on May 30.

Timberlake recently dropped the first single from his new album, "Man of the Woods," which will be released Feb. 2. He says the new material will take a self-reflective look at his journey into fatherhood and give insight into his personal life experiences.

Timberlake will be headlining this year's Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 4. This will be his third time performing at the halftime show.

