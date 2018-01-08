Icy roads being reported in eastern part of Middle Tennessee - WSMV News 4

Icy roads being reported in eastern part of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN

Several counties in the eastern portion of Middle Tennessee are dealing with icy conditions during the Monday morning commute.

The areas affected are all east of Interstate 65. Many schools in the area are closed or delayed on Monday. Click here for the full list.

Severe conditions are being reported in Grundy County. Multiple salt trucks have wrecked between Monteagle and Sewanee.

Here's a look at conditions in the counties that are being affected:

  • Cumberland County - Lots of slick spots and crashes
  • Fentress County - Slick roads being reported
  • Franklin County - No reports of icy roads
  • Grundy County - Icy roads in Monteagle and Sewanee -- multiple wrecks involving salt trucks
  • Jackson County - No ice or road closures
  • Lincoln County - Just rain, no ice
  • Marshall County - No road closures, but a few accidents due to black ice
  • Maury County - School buses are encountering a few trouble spots and minor delays
  • Moore County - No ice or road closures
  • Overton County - No slick roads or ice
  • Pickett County - Some slick roads due to ice
  • Putnam County - No slick roads
  • Rutherford County - In Smyrna, officials say the roads are wet but there is no ice
  • Van Buren County - Many slick spots on the road, but no road closures?
  • Warren County - No road closures or slick conditions reported
  • White County - No ice, just wet roads
  • Wilson County - Patchy ice reported in the eastern part of the county - especially at the intersection of Trousdale Ferry Pike and Flat Rock Road

