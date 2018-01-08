Icy roads being reported in eastern part of Middle Tennessee

Several counties in the eastern portion of Middle Tennessee are dealing with icy conditions during the Monday morning commute.

The areas affected are all east of Interstate 65. Many schools in the area are closed or delayed on Monday. Click here for the full list.

Severe conditions are being reported in Grundy County. Multiple salt trucks have wrecked between Monteagle and Sewanee.

Here's a look at conditions in the counties that are being affected:

Cumberland County - Lots of slick spots and crashes

Fentress County - Slick roads being reported

Franklin County - No reports of icy roads

Grundy County - Icy roads in Monteagle and Sewanee -- multiple wrecks involving salt trucks

Jackson County - No ice or road closures

Lincoln County - Just rain, no ice

Marshall County - No road closures, but a few accidents due to black ice

Maury County - School buses are encountering a few trouble spots and minor delays

Moore County - No ice or road closures

Overton County - No slick roads or ice

Pickett County - Some slick roads due to ice

Putnam County - No slick roads

Rutherford County - In Smyrna, officials say the roads are wet but there is no ice

Van Buren County - Many slick spots on the road, but no road closures?

Warren County - No road closures or slick conditions reported

White County - No ice, just wet roads

Wilson County - Patchy ice reported in the eastern part of the county - especially at the intersection of Trousdale Ferry Pike and Flat Rock Road

Reported patches of ICE in Marshall County this morning on I-65. Use extra caution as you commute this morning. Low temps, wet roads equal black ice. Be careful. pic.twitter.com/E20A4zJ7gk — THPLawrenceburg (@THPLawrencebur) January 8, 2018

