Man stabbed during fight in East Nashville

Police are investigating a stabbing that injured a man in East Nashville.

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. Monday on Woodland Street.

Witnesses say the 29-year-old victim was stabbed in his side during a fight with the suspect.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries.

