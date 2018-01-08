Man stabbed during fight in East Nashville - WSMV News 4

Man stabbed during fight in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a stabbing that injured a man in East Nashville.

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. Monday on Woodland Street.

Witnesses say the 29-year-old victim was stabbed in his side during a fight with the suspect.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries.

