Police looking for suspects in attempted gas station robbery

The attempted robbery happened at the Mapco Express on Donelson Pike. (WSMV) The attempted robbery happened at the Mapco Express on Donelson Pike. (WSMV)
Police are searching for the two men who tried to rob a Nashville convenience store at gunpoint.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Mapco Express on Donelson Pike near Allen Road.

The two men entered the store and approached the clerk with a gun.

Investigators say the men fled when they saw the clerk reach for the alarm.

One suspect is described as a black male who is 5'8". He was wearing blue jeans, a denim jacket and a white bandana over his face.

The second suspect, a black male who is 6'0", was wearing blue jeans, a camo jacket, an orange baseball cap and a white bandana over his face.

