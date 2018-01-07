2 young men get to meet President Trump at Air Force One

20-year-old Will Gregory from Cross Plains, and 17-year-old Grant Hitchcock from McMinnville will be among those greeting the President when Air Force One lands Monday afternoon.

On Monday, President Donald Trump makes his second trip to Nashville since taking office.

The President will be speaking at the American Farm Bureau Federation's 99th annual convention.

Will Gregory, 20, from Cross Plains, and 17-year-old Grant Hitchcock, from McMinnville, will be among those greeting the president when Air Force One lands Monday afternoon.

“I’m definitely going to welcome him to Tennessee, and thank him for his support of Farm Bureau and agricultural education,” said Gregory.

Gregory is currently attending UT Martin, and is majoring in agricultural education. He is a member of Future Farmers of America and is passionate about teaching.

“Educating people about agriculture is our No. 1 job with FFA,” explained Gregory. “We are an agricultural education organization. It's something that's very important not just to the industry itself, but to the rest of the world.”

Gregory knows it is not every day you get to meet the president.

“Whether you're republican, democrat, other party, it doesn't matter where you fall in the political spectrum, agriculture is important,” Gregory said. “I'm glad Mr. Trump is here to celebrate that fact.”

Grant Hitchcock is currently a senior at Warren County High School.

“I am nervous, but I'm very excited at the same time,” he told News 4.

Hitchcock is the state council president for 4-H, and he encourages others to get involved in the organization.

“There are a lot of opportunities,” said Hitchcock. “I've learned a lot about leadership, about citizenship. It's helped me grow as a public speaker and helped me turn into the person I am today."

Air Force One will be wheels down at 2:05 p.m. Monday. News 4 will show the arrival of President Donald Trump on-air and on our app.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.