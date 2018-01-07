2 young men get to meet President Trump at Air Force One

A Nashville fire chief has been demoted to captain for six months and assigned to a different shift after a complaint was filed that he had been hostile and discriminatory to fire recruits.More >>
Will Gregory, 20, and 17-year-old Grant Hitchcock will be among those greeting President Donald Trump when Air Force One lands in Nashville on Monday afternoon.More >>
Middle Tennessee logged on to Twitter after the game to show their support for the Titans after their playoff win against the Kansas City Chiefs.More >>
This is the Titans' first playoff win since 2004.More >>
Two were arrested early Saturday morning in Millersville after stealing a car in Gallatin and evading police on Thursday evening.More >>
Multiple families were displaced after a fire at a Madison apartment complex early Sunday morning.More >>
Defensemen P.K. Subban was also chosen by fans to be a captain.More >>
A father of four is fighting for his life at a San Diego hospital after he ignored a series of flu-like symptoms, his family said.More >>
It is absolutely impossible to mention nuclear war without freaking people out, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is trying to gently prepare for the possibility.More >>
No charges will be filed following a crash between an off-duty Algood police officer and an elderly couple.More >>
Multiple families were displaced after a fire at a Madison apartment complex early Sunday morning.More >>
Hollywood didn't just show up Sunday night intent on making a statement about women -- it also honored them.More >>
