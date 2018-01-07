Wife calls for help after husband shot in chest in East Nashville

A man is recovering after he was shot in East Nashville Sunday night.

It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Second Street.

According to Metro police, a woman called for help after her husband was shot at least once in the chest.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

The suspected gunman is described as a black man, dressed in all black and carrying a pistol.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.