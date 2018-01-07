Fire damages Murfreesboro home, leaving 5 displaced

The fire started around 12:15 p.m. in the 200 block of First Avenue. (Source: Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue Department)

A fire caused heavy damage to a Murfreesboro home on Sunday, leaving five people displaced.

It started around 12:15 p.m. in the 200 block of First Avenue.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, but not before it caused heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue Department, the fire appears to have started in the living room area. The exact cause is not known.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.