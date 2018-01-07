Apartment fire displaces 4 families in Madison

Multiple families were displaced after a fire at a Madison apartment complex early Sunday morning.

The fire started just after 7 a.m. in a building on Woodruff Street near Gallatin Pike South.

The complex was fully occupied at the time of the fire, but no one was injured in the blaze.

Fire officials are still investigating where the fire started and what caused the blaze, but say several units were damaged by the fire and four families were displaced.

