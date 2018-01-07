Predators' Laviolette picked to coach in NHL All-Star Weekend

The National Hockey League announced Sunday that Nashville Predators' head coach Peter Laviolette has been chosen as one of the coaches for 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend games, which will be held Jan. 28-29 in Tampa, Fla.

He was chosen alongside Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Barry Trotz of the Washington Capitals and Gerard Gallant of the Vegas Golden Knights.

One coach from each division is chosen for the all-star tournament if their team has the highest points percentage (points earned divided by total possible points) through the halfway point of the regular season, which is Jan. 6 this season.

Predator's defenseman P.K. Subban will also participate in All-Star Weekend as a fan-voted captain.

The All-Star Game is a three-game tournament, played in a three-on-three format to showcase teams from each division. Each of the four teams picked for the tournament will include six forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders.

The remaining 40 players chosen are determined by NHL's Hockey Operations Dept. and will be announced on Jan. 10.

