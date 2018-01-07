Predators' Laviolette picked to coach in NHL All-Star Weekend

Middle Tennessee logged on to Twitter after the game to show their support for the Titans after their playoff win against the Kansas City Chiefs.More >>
Middle Tennessee logged on to Twitter after the game to show their support for the Titans after their playoff win against the Kansas City Chiefs.More >>
It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Second Street.More >>
It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Second Street.More >>
The fire started around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of First Avenue.More >>
The fire started around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of First Avenue.More >>
This is the Titans' first playoff win since 2004.More >>
This is the Titans' first playoff win since 2004.More >>
Two were arrested early Saturday morning in Millersville after stealing a car in Gallatin and evading police on Thursday evening.More >>
Two were arrested early Saturday morning in Millersville after stealing a car in Gallatin and evading police on Thursday evening.More >>
Multiple families were displaced after a fire at a Madison apartment complex early Sunday morning.More >>
Multiple families were displaced after a fire at a Madison apartment complex early Sunday morning.More >>
Defensemen P.K. Subban was also chosen by fans to be a captain.More >>
Defensemen P.K. Subban was also chosen by fans to be a captain.More >>
Two police officers acted quickly to save a man from a house fire. Those two men say they were just doing their job.More >>
Two police officers acted quickly to save a man from a house fire. Those two men say they were just doing their job.More >>
A duplex fire in Murfreesboro that displaced three residents on Saturday afternoon was started by a Christmas tree fire.More >>
A duplex fire in Murfreesboro that displaced three residents on Saturday afternoon was started by a Christmas tree fire.More >>
It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Wilclay Drive, which is off Charlotte Pike.More >>
It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Wilclay Drive, which is off Charlotte Pike.More >>
A father of four is fighting for his life at a San Diego hospital after he ignored a series of flu-like symptoms, his family said.More >>
A father of four is fighting for his life at a San Diego hospital after he ignored a series of flu-like symptoms, his family said.More >>
The victim had a fatal gunshot wound to the back of the head.More >>
The victim had a fatal gunshot wound to the back of the head.More >>
Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino staff interacted with Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock more than 10 times in the days leading up to the October 1 massacre that claimed 58 lives.More >>
Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino staff interacted with Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock more than 10 times in the days leading up to the October 1 massacre that claimed 58 lives.More >>
Just a day after a lotto player in Florida claimed a $450 million Mega Millions jackpot, America got another big winner Saturday night.More >>
Just a day after a lotto player in Florida claimed a $450 million Mega Millions jackpot, America got another big winner Saturday night.More >>
Dozens of people braved the cold temperatures Saturday morning to watch LifeWay's Draper Tower be imploded. It took 680 pounds of explosives to bring down the 12-story building.More >>
Dozens of people braved the cold temperatures Saturday morning to watch LifeWay's Draper Tower be imploded. It took 680 pounds of explosives to bring down the 12-story building.More >>
Along with seeing celebrities wearing black at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, some men and women will be donning an accessory with a timely meaning.More >>
Along with seeing celebrities wearing black at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, some men and women will be donning an accessory with a timely meaning.More >>
A drunk Norwegian man racked up a huge bill from his taxi ride after he told the driver to take him to three different countries.More >>
A drunk Norwegian man racked up a huge bill from his taxi ride after he told the driver to take him to three different countries.More >>
Middle Tennessee logged on to Twitter after the game to show their support for the Titans after their playoff win against the Kansas City Chiefs.More >>
Middle Tennessee logged on to Twitter after the game to show their support for the Titans after their playoff win against the Kansas City Chiefs.More >>