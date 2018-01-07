2 arrested after car, foot chase in Millersville

Two were arrested early Saturday morning in Millersville after stealing a car in Gallatin and evading police on Thursday evening.

According to Smokey Barn News, police say the pursuit began when they observed a car driving through a field, ran the plates and discovered that it had been stolen. That's when they began to pursue the suspect.

The driver, Josh Anderson, abandoned the stolen vehicle on I-65 near mile-marker 98 and fled on foot. He eventually eluded police.

On Saturday, authorities received a tip that Anderson and his female companion, later identified as Rebecca Thompson, may have been staying at a home in a local subdivision.

Detectives went to the address and quickly took Thompson into custody. However, Anderson fled, leading police on another foot chase -- this one lasting four hours.

Thompson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Police eventually captured Anderson, who was hiding in the parking lot of a nearby church.

Anderson was booked into the Sumner County Jail and is facing charges of driving on a suspended license, evading arrest, failure to maintain lane, reckless endangerment. He also had active felony warrants in Davidson and Sumner Counties.

Anderson's bond is set at $80,000.

