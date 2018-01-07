3 displaced in duplex fire caused by Christmas tree

According to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue officials, a duplex fire that displaced three residents on Saturday afternoon was started by a Christmas tree fire.

Residents of the complex on Concord Court called dispatchers around 3 p.m. saying their Christmas tree had caught fire and was quickly spreading.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the blaze had engulfed the whole room.

The left side of the unit received heavy fire, smoke and water damage, according to Acting Batallion Chief Mark McCluskey. However, the right side had less damage, excluding the whole firefighters made to ensure the fire did not extend to the adjoining unit.

It is unclear how the Christmas tree caught fire. But officials say tree fires are usually caused by electrical problems or placing a heat source too close to a tree.

MFR says it is very important to get rid of live Christmas trees once they become dry because they become an extreme fire danger. They also recommend not leaving dry trees in the garage or leaning up against the outside of a residence as they still pose a high risk of causing a devastating fire.

If you want more advice on how to care and dispose of your Christmas tree, click here.

