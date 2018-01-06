Middle TN reacts to Titans playoff win against Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans had a stunning win Saturday as they beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 22-21. This was their first playoff win since 2004. Middle Tennessee logged on to Twitter after the game to show their support for the team.
Congratulations to the @Titans on tonight's big win! #TitanUp https://t.co/pqgEHQwmsc— Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) January 7, 2018
Congrats to our Tennessee Titans on a great playoff win! https://t.co/qELkdnXJmw— City of Murfreesboro (@cityofmborotn) January 7, 2018
Excited for our friends @NashvilleFD! Can't wait to see those smoke alarms! Great victory @Titans! ?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Moz7F2cJBs— MBoroFireRescue (@BoroFireRescue) January 7, 2018
ON TO THE NEXT ONE. #TitanUp https://t.co/PdBut3V2fs— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 7, 2018
The city will be blue tonight for our @NFL Playoff @Titans! #TitanUp https://t.co/lzIzJb5pkU— Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) January 7, 2018