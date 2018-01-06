SUV crashes into West Nashville home

A West Nashville family was startled when an SUV crashed into their home Saturday night.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Wilclay Drive, which is off Charlotte Pike.

Lisa Sass says she was watching TV upstairs with her daughter when they heard a loud noise.

"It was very scary and it put me in survival mode. Put the kid in the car for safety and just made sure everyone was OK," explained Sass.

No one was hurt, but the accident left a hole in the home and caused a water pipe to burst.

Police believe someone nearby was working on the SUV when it rolled down a hill and into the home.