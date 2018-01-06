Clarksville officers save man from burning house

Officers Darren Koski and Craig Gipson speak with Ben Gregg, the man they saved from a burning house. (WSMV)

Two police officers acted quickly to save a man from a house fire. Those two men say they were just doing their job.

The call came in just after 6:15 a.m. on Saturday morning. The homeowner says he was asleep when the house caught fire.

When Ben Gregg opened the door to his back bedroom, he could not see who was yelling at him through the thick smoke.

“All I heard was somebody breaking down the door,” said Gregg. “The officers were yelling, 'Come to me! Come to me!'”

Those officers were Darren Koski and Craig Gipson.

Moments earlier, Koski and Gipson made the decision to go in the burning house to see if anyone was inside with no concern for their own well-being.

“It’s what we get paid to do,” Gipson told News 4.

“You don't think," Koski said. "You think to be safe, but you don't think what could be the consequences.”

The two officers made their way into the house, crawling on the floor through the dense smoke. They yelled at Gregg to get to the ground and crawl toward their flashlights.

“He focused on that [flashlight] and next thing you know he pops through the door on his hands and knees, and I was so happy to see him,” Gipson recalls.

“As soon as I touched them, they yanked me out of the house,” said Gregg. “Not 10 seconds after we got out of the house, the windows, the house exploded.”

Gregg says if it had not been for the officers and their bravery, he would have died.

“It’s a good day for me because I'm still here,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Gregg says he did have a space heater inside the house.

