Man arrested for North Nashville murder - WSMV News 4

Man arrested for North Nashville murder

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
James Moore Jr. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) James Moore Jr. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Davario Kendricks (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Davario Kendricks (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man has been arrested and charged for a murder that occurred in North Nashville Saturday morning.

James Moore Jr., 23, is accused of killing his acquaintance, 20-year-old Davario Kendricks.

Kendricks was found in the driver's seat of a car parked in the roadway near a day spa on Jefferson Street. 

He had a fatal gunshot wound to the back of the head. 

Police say the vehicle he was in was stolen.

Authorities have not established a motive for the crime.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.