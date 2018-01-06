Man arrested for North Nashville murder

A man has been arrested and charged for a murder that occurred in North Nashville Saturday morning.

James Moore Jr., 23, is accused of killing his acquaintance, 20-year-old Davario Kendricks.

Kendricks was found in the driver's seat of a car parked in the roadway near a day spa on Jefferson Street.

He had a fatal gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Police say the vehicle he was in was stolen.

Authorities have not established a motive for the crime.

