TBI investigating after officers fire shots at suspect in Dickson County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into what led to two Hickman County deputies firing shots at a suspect in Dickson County Friday afternoon.

The TBI said the deputies were on Porter Road in Burns looking for an individual with outstanding warrants out of Hickman County.

When the man arrived at the address, the deputies tried to take him into custody. The suspect refused and put his car into reverse.

The man then drove at a high rate of speed toward the officers.

The deputies fired shots at the car, but the driver continued and hit the officer’s car and another vehicle. He continued driving through a field until he wrecked into a tree.

The man then got out and said he had a gun. The deputies deployed a stun gun to subdue him and then took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Thomas Potts.

Neither Potts nor the deputies were injured during the incident.

The officers involved have not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

