Murfreesboro rape victim receiving threatening calls, hearing rescheduled

The hearing for a man accused of raping an elderly woman in Murfreesboro will have his preliminary hearing next week.

Chriteris Allen, 18, is suspected of robbing an 85-year-old woman at gunpoint and then forcing her to have sex with him in her garage on Sunset Avenue in November.

Officials said he admitted to what happened. The suspect's mother told News 4 he did not tell her he did it.

"No, at any given time, I told him, ‘I'm your mother and your best friend. You don't have to lie to me about anything,’" said Christa Cook, Allen's mother.

Friday was supposed to be Allen's preliminary hearing, which would be when detectives and the victim would testify about what happened. But his new defense attorney said she didn't get the warrants she needed from the courthouse to prepare.

"It could cause issues on appeal because his attorney wasn't prepared, and he wasn't afforded effective assistance of counsel," said Kortney Simmons, Allen's defense attorney. "So that can mess me up professionally and that can mess their case up."

Prosecutors said someone has been calling and threatening the victim he is accused of raping. Investigators are now trying to find out who is making those calls.

"We are not going to let any victim be harassed in this case. So if you talk to anybody or you know of anybody, you better get the word out that it's very easy to trace a landline," said Rutherford County Judge Lisa Eischeid.

Allen's mother said she has been in shock since finding out that her son is accused of rape.

"My son, he's not the best son, but he's not the worst son. But these charges, I don't believe it," Cook said. "If my son didn't do it, then he gets to come home. And if he did do it, I understand justice has to be served."

Cook said she wants to follow the case all the way to trial for the truth to come out. The victim's friends came to the courthouse for support and plan to return for the rescheduled hearing.

"She's had a huge support group helping her through all of this that will be by her side through everything that happens," said Helen Colvin, one of the victim's friends. "She's told everybody. She's been very open, amazingly open. I think it's part of how she's coping. But I think it is also she has said with the hope that it will make it easier for others."

Allen is also accused of two other sexual assaults in Jackson. He will stay in jail in Rutherford County until after his hearing on Jan. 12 at 1 p.m.

