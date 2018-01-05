Some scam victims can now get money back

People in Tennessee and across the country have lost millions in a scam involving Western Union.

"He said he wanted me to care for his pet and he's a deaf guy and he's in Ohio right now," said Bobby McDaniel, who thought he had found a pet sitting job online.

McDaniel used Western Union to wire $2,600 to an alleged "dog utility supplier" only to learn he'd been scammed and his money was gone.

"I felt very angry towards him and possibly would want to do some bodily harm to him," McDaniel said.

McDaniel isn't alone.

Usually, police have to tell victims there’s no way they can get their money back, but that has changed.

"There's finally a recourse. It's nice to know we finally have a place to send people now to say, 'There is some help,'" said Sgt. Michael Warren with the Metro police Fraud Unit.

The Federal Trade Commission recently sued Western Union saying the company didn't do enough to warn potential victims. The company settled, agreeing to pay $586 million.

"And a big chunk of that is going to go back to victims who were scammed using Western Union," Warren said.

Scam victims must fill out a claim online by Feb. 12. They must have been scammed between Jan. 1, 2004, and Jan. 19, 2017.

Unfortunately, McDaniel lost his money more recently. He wired money last November.

"I'm glad that it's something that's happening for them. Hopefully, I can get the same end result I guess," he said.

Click here to fill out a claim.

If you were not scammed during that designated 13-year window the FTC suggests reporting the scam at FTC.gov/complaint and notifying the wire transfer company you used. You can call the Western Union Fraud Hotline at 1-800-448-1492.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.