Nashville man found after Silver Alert issued

Nashville man found after Silver Alert issued


Frederick Payton (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Frederick Payton (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Nashville man who suffers from dementia was found safe Friday night after police issued a Silver Alert.

Frederick Payton, 67, was reported missing Friday when he didn’t return to his home on Cocoa Drive after visiting his brother in East Nashville on Thursday night.

Police put out an alert saying Payton was found safe and unharmed shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

