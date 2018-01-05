Nashville man found after Silver Alert issued

A Nashville man who suffers from dementia was found safe Friday night after police issued a Silver Alert.

Frederick Payton, 67, was reported missing Friday when he didn’t return to his home on Cocoa Drive after visiting his brother in East Nashville on Thursday night.

Police put out an alert saying Payton was found safe and unharmed shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

Silver Alert: Dementia sufferer Frederick Payton, 67, was reported missing today after he didn't return to his Cocoa Dr. home after visiting his brother last night in E. Nashville. Payton is driving a black 2008 Buick LaCrosse, TN tag 9H99W4. See him? Please call 615-862-7306. pic.twitter.com/Jxs6NjS5ts — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 5, 2018

