Driver charged after Clarksville road rage incident

Dash cam video shows what police in Clarksville are calling an extreme case of road rage.

On Dec. 23, a family of five called 911 because a pickup truck had been following them for more than 40 miles. The driver was flashing his headlights and trying to get them to pull over.

Police told the family to meet them at the intersection of Wooddale Drive and Lafayette. That was where police told the driver of the pickup truck to put his truck in park and get out.

Instead, police said the driver slammed on the gas, spinning his wheels uncontrollably and hitting the family’s car in front of him. He then reversed, smashing into a patrol car and knocking an officer to the ground before taking off.

Police pursued the truck, but called off the chase because the driver was putting the public in danger.

The driver was identified and arrested later in the day. Herbert Clark is charged with DUI, aggravated assault and reckless driving.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.