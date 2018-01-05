Erin asks water customers to conserve, reduce usage

The City of Erin is asking users of the water system to conserve water and reduce usage, according to a news release.

The city said demand is high because of leaks of residential customers because of cold temperatures and high usage by customers leaving faucets dripping to prevent frozen pipes.

“Even though the City water system has been able to meet this high demand for water, we are asking our customers to conserve water and reduce usage,” Erin Mayor Paul Bailey said in a news release. “We are not asking you to shut off your faucets if you feel your pipes are in danger of freezing, we only ask you to monitor water usage and allow faucets to drip, not run water. This would help prevent any potential issues with our water system in the next few days.”

The city expects the high demand for water will decline as the temperatures return to normal.

