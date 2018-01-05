Free flu shots available at Metro, 89 county health departments - WSMV News 4

Free flu shots available at Metro, 89 county health departments

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Metro Public Health Department and 89 health departments operated under the direct supervision of the Tennessee Department of Health are offering free flu shots while supplies last, according to releases from both agencies.

The Metro Public Health Department will be giving free shots on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at all three health department locations, East Health Center, 1015 E. Trinity Lane, Lentz Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Ave., and Woodbine Health Center, 224 Oriel Ave.

The Tennessee Department of Health oversee 89 county health departments that will be offering the free shots.

The Center for Disease Control recommends an annual flu vaccination for everyone over the age of six months.

Flu vaccine for people of all ages is widely available in Nashville and throughout Tennessee from health department clinics, primary health care providers, walk-in clinics, groceries and pharmacies.

The flu vaccine is especially important for people at high risk for serious illness or death from influenza such as the elderly, pregnant women and young children, as well as healthcare workers and family and friends of anyone at high risk.

Expectant mothers should be vaccinated during pregnancy to protect themselves and pass protection on to their unborn babies.

