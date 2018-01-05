Hearing scheduled for man accused of raping elderly woman

Murfreesboro police are urging residents to be on alert after an elderly woman was attacked and sexually assaulted in her garage.

Murfreesboro police are urging residents to be on alert after an elderly woman was attacked and sexually assaulted in her garage.

Neighbors are on edge after the reported assault. (WSMV)

Neighbors are on edge after the reported assault. (WSMV)

The man accused of raping an elderly woman in Murfreesboro is expected to appear in court Friday.

A judge will decide how to move forward in the case against 18-year-old Chriteris Allen.

Allen is accused of robbing an 85-year-old woman at gunpoint and raping her inside her garage in November.

Allen was arrested last month in Jackson. He is charged with aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated robbery.

Allen's hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Stay with News 4 for updates from the courtroom.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.