Hearing scheduled for man accused of raping elderly woman

Chriteris Allen (Source: Murfreesboro PD) Chriteris Allen (Source: Murfreesboro PD)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

The man accused of raping an elderly woman in Murfreesboro is expected to appear in court Friday.

A judge will decide how to move forward in the case against 18-year-old Chriteris Allen.

Allen is accused of robbing an 85-year-old woman at gunpoint and raping her inside her garage in November.

Allen was arrested last month in Jackson. He is charged with aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated robbery.

Allen's hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Stay with News 4 for updates from the courtroom.

