Police: Suspect stole items from dead man's home, posted them for sale online

Police shared this photo of the stolen items. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a dead man's home.

Joseph Earl Powell, 32, was arrested on Thursday and charged with burglary and simple possession.

The victim's son called police on New Year's Day and said he found the stolen items up for sale on a website called Letgo.com.

His father's home on Lealand Drive had been vacant for several months.

A neighbor said he saw someone loading tools and furniture into a trailer at the home.

Police set up surveillance and said they saw Powell taking a floor lamp and kerosene lanterns from a shed on the property.

Powell was later taken into custody at his home, where he allegedly had stored additional stolen property. Police said he had marijuana in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Powell's bond has been set at $60,000. Additional charges are pending.

