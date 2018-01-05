Space heater sparks house fire in north Nashville

Six people were displaced by a house fire in north Nashville on Friday morning.

Officials said the fire on Queen Avenue was started by a space heater.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Officials say this is a costly reminder of the dangers of space heaters.

"What we're running into right now is alternative heat sources, like portable heaters, that are generally just fit into a room, and sometimes stuff will get kicked around them, that will cause the ignition of a fire," said District Fire Chief Donald Alford.

