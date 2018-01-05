Space heater sparks house fire in north Nashville - WSMV News 4

Space heater sparks house fire in north Nashville

The fire started Friday morning on Queen Avenue. (WSMV) The fire started Friday morning on Queen Avenue. (WSMV)
Six people were displaced by a house fire in north Nashville on Friday morning.

Officials said the fire on Queen Avenue was started by a space heater.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Officials say this is a costly reminder of the dangers of space heaters.

"What we're running into right now is alternative heat sources, like portable heaters, that are generally just fit into a room, and sometimes stuff will get kicked around them, that will cause the ignition of a fire," said District Fire Chief Donald Alford.

