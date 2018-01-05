Robertson County home destroyed in massive fire

Several fire departments responded to the blaze Thursday night. (Source: Smokey Barn News)

A home in the Cross Plains area was destroyed during a massive fire Thursday night.

Officials are partially blaming the cause on the dry conditions in Robertson County.

Smokey Barn News reports that a resident of the house on Gum Station Road was burning cardboard in a brick fire pit.

The wind pushed the fire into the grass, and the flames leaped to an outer building, and eventually, the home.

Several family members were inside the house at the time, but they were all able to make it outside safely.

The flames almost spread to a nearby wooded area, but firefighters were able to get it under control.

Crews from the Robertson County Emergency Management Agency and Robertson County EMS, along with firefighters from Cross Plains, Orlinda, Greenbrier and White House all responded to the scene.

This marks the fourth fire in Robertson County within a four-day period.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.