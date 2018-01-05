President Trump touts tax plan, rural growth in Nashville speech

Will Gregory, 20, and 17-year-old Grant Hitchcock will be among those greeting President Donald Trump when Air Force One lands in Nashville on Monday afternoon.

20-year-old Will Gregory from Cross Plains, and 17-year-old Grant Hitchcock from McMinnville will be among those greeting the President when Air Force One lands Monday afternoon.

2 young men get to meet President Trump at Air Force One

Trump promoting his administration's plans to boost economic development in rural communities _ and reserving a seat at college football's championship game.

President Donald Trump arrived in Nashville on Monday afternoon to address the agricultural community.

Air Force One landed at the Berry Field Air National Guard Base at Nashville International Airport just after 2 p.m. Trump took the stage at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 99th annual convention at Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center just after 3 p.m.

Trump said he has put together a task force to determine what farmers want and need, including improved transportation in rural areas and lifting regulations.

A “USA” chant broke out when Trump referenced national anthem protests at sporting events.

“We want our flag respected and we want our national anthem respected also,” Trump said.

The president concluded his speech by signing two executive orders designed to expand broadband access in rural areas.

"Farm country is God's country," Trump said.

Zippy Duvall, president of the organization, previously released this statement about the visit:

President Trump is fully aware of the economic difficulties farmers and ranchers have gone through these past few years. The economic issues he has outlined, including reform of our nation’s tax and regulatory systems, match many of the issues on Farm Bureau’s agenda.

News 4 spoke to a Robertson County farmer, who shared what he hopes to hear from Trump.

"His continued support of our industry. Hopefully, he'll gain a better perspective of the issues of the agricultural community and the struggles we go through and how he can help us combat those struggles," said Robert Elliot.

Several farmers told News 4 the president’s speech met their expectations. They said they appreciated the president acknowledging how important trade is to the farming community, and how changes to the tax plan will keep farms in the family.

One farmer talked about another takeaway from the speech.

“He’s definitely for the farmer and rural America, a breath of fresh air for us,” said Laura McDonald of Mississippi. “He talked about some of the regulations that have been put on us in the past years now being lifted so we can do our jobs better and feed America better.”

Farmers and ranchers are making their way inside the main ballroom for the annual Farmers Bureau convention where @realDonaldTrump will speak in about 3 hours. Watch @WSMV for a live report in 4 minutes. pic.twitter.com/m3a94Gsjrh — Briona Arradondo (@BrionaWSMV) January 8, 2018

Sen. Lamar Alexander, Sen. Bob Corker, Rep. Diane Black and Rep. Marsha Blackburn joined Trump on Air Force One for the trip to Nashville. He was greeted by Gov. Bill Haslam, Sen. Lamar Alexander and Rep. Scott DesJarlais when he landed.

This is not the president's first trip to Nashville since his inauguration. Trump held a rally at Municipal Auditorium and visited Andrew Jackson's Hermitage in March.

After the visit to Nashville, Trump is expected to attend the college football national championship game in Atlanta.

THE IMPACT ON TRAFFIC

Roads were closed as the motorcade moved through the city. Specific details of the route were not released for security reasons.

Some bus routes operating in the area, as well as the Music City Star, were also impacted. The public information officer for Nashville MTA and RTA issued this statement:

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause in your afternoon commute and appreciate your patience in these extenuating circumstances. We will work to resume normal service as quickly and safely as we are able.

Metro Nashville Public Schools issued this statement about how schools may be impacted:

McGavock Cluster Families: please be aware that President Trump's visit to Nashville this afternoon may impact transportation & cause delays during dismissal times. We will keep you updated if any transportation issues arise. — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) January 8, 2018

WATCH: President Donald Trump's full speech to the American Farm Bureau Federation convention:

WATCH: Air Force One arrives in Nashville:

