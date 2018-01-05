Mee McCormick's Immune Boosting Chicken & Rice Soup

Immune Boosting Chicken & Rice Soup

The perfect soup for a cold day or to help fight the common cold & Flu

yield: SERVES 4



prep time: 10 MINUTES



cook time: 25-30 MINUTES

total time: 40 MINUTES

INGREDIENTS:

· 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil or ghee

· 1 medium yellow onion, chopped

· 2 garlic cloves, minced

· 2 medium carrots, chopped

· 2 celery ribs, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices

· bouquet of fresh parsley & chopped parsley to serve

· 1 large bay leaf

· 2 quarts chicken stock or broth

· 1 cup of water

· 1 cup long grain white rice

· 2 cups shredded cooked chicken (can use rotisserie chicken)

· Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

· Hijiki or arame seaweed (optional)

· Zest of one lemon

· 1 heaping tablespoon of diluted miso paste (I use chickpea soy free)

· 2 tablespoons of tamari or coconut aminos

DIRECTIONS:

1. Place a large pot over medium heat and add the olive oil. Add the onion, garlic, carrots, celery and bay leaf. Cook and stir for about 6 minutes, until the vegetables are softened but not browned.

2. Pour in the chicken broth and water and bring the liquid to a boil. Add in the rice and chicken; season with salt and pepper & lemon zest. Just before serving dilute miso paste and tamari in ½ cup of broth add to soup. & serve with fresh parsley & squeeze juice of lemon wedge

3. Cook on medium-low until the rice is tender, about 25-30 minutes. Serve warm.

*Note-for the shredded chicken you can use rotisserie chicken or leftover chicken and shred it. To cook the chicken for the soup, bring a pot of water on the stove and add two chicken breast, that have been cut into large pieces. Boil the chicken until it is cooked all the way through and there is no pink left. This will take about 7 minutes or so. Drain the water and shred the chicken once it is cooled. I use 2 forks to shred the chicken. You can also use leftover turkey in this soup recipe. You can use wild rice or brown rice, it will just take a little longer to cook!