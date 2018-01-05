Porter Road Butcher's Slow Braised Chuck Roast

SLOW BRAISED CHUCK ROAST

SERVES 4-6

INGREDIENTS

1 chuck roast ~2.5 lbs

2 tablespoons of fat or high-smoke oil (Grape Seed or Vegetable Oil)

3 sprigs of thyme

3 cloves of garlic (minced)

1 large onion (diced)

1 cup of red wine

~4 cups of low sodium beef or vegetable stock

salt

black pepper

PREPARATION

STEP 1

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pat chuck roast dry and season liberally with salt and pepper.

STEP 2

Heat dutch oven over high heat and add 2 tablespoons of fat or vegetable oil

STEP 3

Sear the roast in the dutch oven on all sides until golden brown (3-5 minutes per side)

STEP 4

Remove the roast from the dutch oven and set aside. Add the diced onion and cook 3 minutes until tender. Add the garlic and cook 1-2 minutes until fragrant.

STEP 5

Add in thyme sprigs and 1 cup of wine. Use a wooden spoon to scrape the burnt bits (fond) from the bottom of the pan. Cook until reduced by half.

STEP 6

Carefully place the roast back in the dutch oven and add enough stock to cover 3/4 of the roast.

STEP 7

Cover, place in the oven and cook until fork tender 2.5-3 hours.

STEP 8

Remove from the oven a let the roast rest in the liquid for 30 minutes. Finally, pull the meat apart, mix into the braising liquid and pile high over mashed potatoes. Enjoy!

