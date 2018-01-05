Porter Road Butcher's Slow Braised Chuck Roast - WSMV News 4

Porter Road Butcher's Slow Braised Chuck Roast

Posted: Updated:

SLOW BRAISED CHUCK ROAST
SERVES 4-6
INGREDIENTS
1 chuck roast ~2.5 lbs
2 tablespoons of fat or high-smoke oil (Grape Seed or Vegetable Oil)
3 sprigs of thyme
3 cloves of garlic (minced)
1 large onion (diced)
1 cup of red wine
~4 cups of low sodium beef or vegetable stock
salt
black pepper
PREPARATION
STEP 1
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pat chuck roast dry and season liberally with salt and pepper.
STEP 2
Heat dutch oven over high heat and add 2 tablespoons of fat or vegetable oil
STEP 3
Sear the roast in the dutch oven on all sides until golden brown (3-5 minutes per side)
STEP 4
Remove the roast from the dutch oven and set aside. Add the diced onion and cook 3 minutes until tender. Add the garlic and cook 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
STEP 5
Add in thyme sprigs and 1 cup of wine. Use a wooden spoon to scrape the burnt bits (fond) from the bottom of the pan. Cook until reduced by half.
STEP 6
Carefully place the roast back in the dutch oven and add enough stock to cover 3/4 of the roast.
STEP 7
Cover, place in the oven and cook until fork tender 2.5-3 hours.  
STEP 8
Remove from the oven a let the roast rest in the liquid for 30 minutes. Finally, pull the meat apart, mix into the braising liquid and pile high over mashed potatoes. Enjoy!
