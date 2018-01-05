Martini Recipes from Mixologist Jon Howard

Espresso Martini

Recipe:

1 1/2 parts vodka

1 part single origin finest quality espresso

3/4 parts premium coffee liqueur

1 pinch of fleur de sel

Garnish: Espresso beans

Preparation:

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake until combined. Strain into a martini glass, and garnish with espresso beans.





Classic Martini

Recipe:

2 ½ parts vodka

½ part dry vermouth

1 dash orange bitters

Garnish: Lemon peel

Preparation:

Build ingredients in a mixing glass, top with cubed ice. Stir and then finely strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon peel