Martini Recipes from Mixologist Jon Howard

Espresso Martini
Recipe:
1 1/2 parts vodka
1 part single origin finest quality espresso
3/4 parts premium coffee liqueur
1 pinch of fleur de sel
Garnish: Espresso beans
Preparation:
Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake until combined. Strain into a martini glass, and garnish with espresso beans.
Classic Martini
Recipe:
2 ½ parts vodka
½ part dry vermouth
1 dash orange bitters
Garnish: Lemon peel
Preparation:
Build ingredients in a mixing glass, top with cubed ice. Stir and then finely strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon peel