Police looking for suspect involved in pursuit in Millersville

Josh Daniel Anderson is wanted in multiple counties. (Source: Smokey Barn News)

Police in Millersville are still searching for a suspect who was involved in a pursuit Thursday night.

According to Smokey Barn News, Josh Daniel Anderson was driving a vehicle stolen from Gallatin.

An officer in Millersville reportedly saw Anderson driving through a field and pursued him.

Anderson reportedly abandoned his vehicle along Interstate 65 near the exit for Louisville Highway, which is when the foot pursuit began.

Anderson is wearing camouflage and is possibly armed. He has felony warrants in both Nashville and Sumner County.

Anyone who encounters Anderson is asked to call emergency dispatch at 615 384-4911.

