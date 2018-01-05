Trial date reset for man charged in KY girl's murder

Timothy Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The LifeWay tower in downtown Nashville will be imploded on Saturday morning. The implosion is set for 9:30 a.m. There will be a 700-foot perimeter around the site.More >>
A Nashville man who suffers from dementia was found safe Friday night after police issued a Silver Alert.More >>
People in Tennessee and across the country have lost millions in a scam involving Western Union.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into what led to two Hickman County deputies firing shots at a suspect in Dickson County Friday afternoon.More >>
2017 was nearly a record-breaking year for annual homicides in Nashville. Last year, 107 people were murdered, compared to the city’s all-time high of 112 in 1997.More >>
The hearing for a man accused of raping an elderly woman in Murfreesboro will have his preliminary hearing next week.More >>
A former Metro police officer who referred to himself as “the Hulk,” in secretly recorded audio with his alleged victim, has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.More >>
Dash cam video shows what police in Clarksville are calling an extreme case of road rage.More >>
The City of Erin is asking users of the water system to conserve water and reduce usage, according to a news release.More >>
A father of four is fighting for his life at a San Diego hospital after he ignored a series of flu-like symptoms, his family said.More >>
One down, one to go. After 23 straight drawings with no grand prize winner, one winning ticket was sold for the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot in Friday night's drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.More >>
The chances of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302 million and 1 in 292 million for Powerball.More >>
A woman has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after police say she shot her girlfriend during an argument at a north Nashville apartment complex on Thursday morning.More >>
Check out these ten lies you (and other people) probably believe.More >>
Experts believe a bad batch of Romaine lettuce is to blame for an E.coli outbreak in 13 states across the country.More >>
Tennessee health officials say three children have died from the flu.More >>
The hearing for a man accused of raping an elderly woman in Murfreesboro will have his preliminary hearing next week.More >>
