Trial date reset for man charged in KY girl's murder

Timothy Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.

Timothy Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.

Timothy Madden faces several charges, including rape and murder, in connection with the death of 7-year-old Gabbi Doolin. (Photo: Christian County Sheriff's Office)

The trial date has been reset for the Kentucky man accused of raping and killing a 7-year-old girl.

Timothy Madden is accused in the 2015 murder of Gabbi Doolin.

Madden's trial was originally set to begin on Feb. 26, but on Friday morning, the judge decided to change the trial's start date. A hearing to discuss the new trial date will be held on Feb. 13.

On Friday, the judge also granted the motion to change the venue of the trial. Madden's trial will now be held in Hardin County, KY.

Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.

Gabbi was at a football game with her parents when she disappeared in November 2015. Her body was later found in a creek near Allen County-Scottsville High School.

Kentucky State Police arrested Madden nearly a week later. Madden has maintained his innocence, but investigators say DNA links him to the murder.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.