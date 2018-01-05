Trial date reset for man charged in KY girl's murder

Timothy Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.More >>
Timothy Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A former Metro police officer who referred to himself as “the Hulk,” in secretly recorded audio with his alleged victim, has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.More >>
A former Metro police officer who referred to himself as “the Hulk,” in secretly recorded audio with his alleged victim, has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.More >>
Frederick Payton, 67, was reported missing Friday when he didn’t return to his home on Cocoa Drive after visiting his brother in East Nashville on Thursday night.More >>
Frederick Payton, 67, was reported missing Friday when he didn’t return to his home on Cocoa Drive after visiting his brother in East Nashville on Thursday night.More >>
Dash cam video shows what police in Clarksville are calling an extreme case of road rage.More >>
Dash cam video shows what police in Clarksville are calling an extreme case of road rage.More >>
The City of Erin is asking users of the water system to conserve water and reduce usage, according to a news release.More >>
The City of Erin is asking users of the water system to conserve water and reduce usage, according to a news release.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department and 89 health departments operated under the direct supervision of the Tennessee Department of Health are offering free flu shots while supplies last, according to releases from both agencies.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department and 89 health departments operated under the direct supervision of the Tennessee Department of Health are offering free flu shots while supplies last, according to releases from both agencies.More >>
Six people were displaced by a house fire in north Nashville on Friday. Officials said the fire on Queen Avenue was started by a space heater.More >>
Six people were displaced by a house fire in north Nashville on Friday. Officials said the fire on Queen Avenue was started by a space heater.More >>
A man accused of raping an elderly woman in Murfreesboro is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.More >>
A man accused of raping an elderly woman in Murfreesboro is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.More >>
Joseph Earl Powell, 32, was arrested on Thursday and charged with burglary and simple possession.More >>
Joseph Earl Powell, 32, was arrested on Thursday and charged with burglary and simple possession.More >>
A father of four is fighting for his life at a San Diego hospital after he ignored a series of flu-like symptoms, his family said.More >>
A father of four is fighting for his life at a San Diego hospital after he ignored a series of flu-like symptoms, his family said.More >>
A woman has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after police say she shot her girlfriend during an argument at a north Nashville apartment complex on Thursday morning.More >>
A woman has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after police say she shot her girlfriend during an argument at a north Nashville apartment complex on Thursday morning.More >>
Apple has confirmed all its Mac systems and iOS devices are affected by two recently disclosed processor flaws called Spectre and Meltdown.More >>
Apple has confirmed all its Mac systems and iOS devices are affected by two recently disclosed processor flaws called Spectre and Meltdown.More >>
The attack occurred on New Year's Eve and San Bernardino County sheriff's Deputy Lawrence Falce was taken off life support two days later.More >>
The attack occurred on New Year's Eve and San Bernardino County sheriff's Deputy Lawrence Falce was taken off life support two days later.More >>
The implosion is set for 9:30 a.m. There will be a 700-foot perimeter around the site.More >>
The implosion is set for 9:30 a.m. There will be a 700-foot perimeter around the site.More >>
After a five-year struggle with infertility, a southern Utah couple is now expecting quintuplets.More >>
After a five-year struggle with infertility, a southern Utah couple is now expecting quintuplets.More >>
No charges will be filed following a crash between an off-duty Algood police officer and an elderly couple.More >>
No charges will be filed following a crash between an off-duty Algood police officer and an elderly couple.More >>
The family of a 74-year-old man shot and killed while picking up trash wants the 16-year-old suspect to be charged as an adult.More >>
The family of a 74-year-old man shot and killed while picking up trash wants the 16-year-old suspect to be charged as an adult.More >>