Search ongoing for suspect in Midtown stabbing

Police are looking for the suspect involved in a stabbing in Midtown early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the scene on Patterson Street around 2:15 a.m.

The victim, who was stabbed in the stomach, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

The victim told police the suspect was a bald white man in his mid-40s to early 50s.

It's not clear if this was a robbery attempt. The investigation is ongoing.

