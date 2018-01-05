Search ongoing for suspect in Midtown stabbing - WSMV News 4

Search ongoing for suspect in Midtown stabbing

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are looking for the suspect involved in a stabbing in Midtown early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the scene on Patterson Street around 2:15 a.m.

The victim, who was stabbed in the stomach, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

The victim told police the suspect was a bald white man in his mid-40s to early 50s.

It's not clear if this was a robbery attempt. The investigation is ongoing.

