Driver under investigation for DUI after rollover crash - WSMV News 4

Driver under investigation for DUI after rollover crash

Posted: Updated:
The crash happened early Friday along Hermitage Avenue. (WSMV) The crash happened early Friday along Hermitage Avenue. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a crash that happened just moments ago along Hermitage Avenue.

The wreck happened early Friday morning near Driftwood Street.

According to police, the driver is being investigated for DUI. A beer bottle was found at the scene.

The woman has minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Hermitage Avenue remains closed between Driftwood Street and Academy Place as crews work to clear the scene.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Driver under investigation for DUI after rollover crashMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.