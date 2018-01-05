Driver under investigation for DUI after rollover crash

The crash happened early Friday along Hermitage Avenue. (WSMV)

Police are investigating a crash that happened just moments ago along Hermitage Avenue.

The wreck happened early Friday morning near Driftwood Street.

According to police, the driver is being investigated for DUI. A beer bottle was found at the scene.

The woman has minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Hermitage Avenue remains closed between Driftwood Street and Academy Place as crews work to clear the scene.

