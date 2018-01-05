Driver injured after crashing SUV into Madison business

The driver crashed into a building in Madison after losing control of the SUV. (WSMV)

A driver lost control and plowed into the side of a building in Madison overnight.

Police said the driver was speeding and may have lost control of his SUV while going over railroad tracks.

The man crashed through a fence and a concrete mailbox before slamming into the Besway Systems Inc. building.

When police arrived, there was no one inside the car. They later got a call that the suspect lives down the street and was at home at the time.

The driver told police that he ran home to call for help. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

News 4 has learned he will be arrested when he gets out of the hospital on an outstanding warrant.

