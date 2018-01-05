Driver injured after crashing SUV into Madison business - WSMV News 4

Driver injured after crashing SUV into Madison business

Posted: Updated:
The driver crashed into a building in Madison after losing control of the SUV. (WSMV) The driver crashed into a building in Madison after losing control of the SUV. (WSMV)
MADISON, TN (WSMV) -

A driver lost control and plowed into the side of a building in Madison overnight.

Police said the driver was speeding and may have lost control of his SUV while going over railroad tracks.

The man crashed through a fence and a concrete mailbox before slamming into the Besway Systems Inc. building.

When police arrived, there was no one inside the car. They later got a call that the suspect lives down the street and was at home at the time.

The driver told police that he ran home to call for help. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

News 4 has learned he will be arrested when he gets out of the hospital on an outstanding warrant.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Driver injured after crashing SUV into Madison businessMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.