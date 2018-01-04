Austin Peay holds off UT-Martin with 75-69 win

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Chris Porter-Bunton scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds and distributed seven assists and Averyl Ugba had a double-double to help Austin Peay beat Tennessee-Martin 75-69 on Thursday.

Ugba finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Terry Taylor had 15 points and five rebounds for Austin Peay (8-7, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Porter-Bunton, Ugba and Taylor made 15 of the Governors' 25 field goals.

Austin Peay built a 36-25 halftime lead and maintained that for most of the second half. Dayton Gumm's 3-pointer pushed the lead to 60-47 with 9:21 left to play.

Tennessee-Martin (6-10, 1-2) then launched a 15-2 run and tied it on Kahari Beaufort's 3 with 4:38 left. DelFincko Bogan scored eight during the run with a 3-pointer, 3-point play and a jumper.

The Governors re-established control with an 8-0 run when Ugba made a layup and Porter-Bunton hit a 3-pointer and converted a 3-point play.

Matthew Butler led the Skyhawks with 23 points, Bogan and Fatodd Lewis each had 12 points and Beaufort scored 10.

