Mularkey wants Titans to stay 'loose' ahead of playoff game

For more than half of the Titans roster, Saturday’s game against the Chiefs will be their first-ever playoff game.

But following Thursday’s practice, head coach Mike Mularkey says Tennessee’s upcoming wild card game is just as big as any other game the Titans have played in way to making it to the postseason.

Mularkey hopes the Titans remain loose and confident heading into Kansas City.

“I’ve kind of stressed it to be that way,” Mularkey said. “Every game we’ve played has been a big game. That’s just the NFL, this is obviously just the next one and I want them to be loose and feel good about themselves and enjoy the experience as we go through it.”

“I think it’s easier said than done but I look at it as preparation,” safety Kevin Byard said. “If you feel like you are prepared for the moment you should go into the game feeling relaxed.”

The Titans will be without veteran running back DeMarco Murray for the second consecutive game as he continues to battle a knee injury.

